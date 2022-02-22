DMK alliance headed to sweep TN local body polls

Tamil Nadu local body elections: DMK alliance headed for a landslide win

The icing on the cake, for the DMK, is a near sweep it is poised to register in western Tamil Nadu, a region that let down the party in the 2021 assembly polls

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Feb 22 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 15:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance partners were headed for a landslide win in the elections to urban local bodies held on February 21, decimating the principal opposition party AIADMK.

The DMK was poised to win around 90 per cent of the 12,800 wards/seats which will result in the party heading majority of the municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats. While the AIADMK emerged as a distant second, the BJP and PMK, both contested alone after breaking away from AIADMK, secured third positions in many seats across the state.

Also Read | After AIADMK's complaint, repoll ordered in 7 polling stations

The icing on the cake, for the DMK, is a near sweep it is poised to register in western Tamil Nadu, a region that let down the party in the 2021 assembly polls. The DMK made winning Coimbatore Corporation, municipalities, and town panchayats in the district a prestige issue by deputing Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji against AIADMK strongman S P Velumani – the ruling party was ahead in all local bodies in the district.

As per the results/leads available at 1:30 pm, the DMK looked comfortable to capture all 21 corporations in the state and a majority of municipalities and town panchayats. In Chennai, while the DMK was headed for a landslide win, independents too won a couple of seats.

The elections were billed as a popularity test for the nine-month-old DMK government – as the results indicated a huge victory for the party, senior leaders like Durai Murugan, A Raja, and Dayanidhi Maran met Chief Minister M K Stalin and shared their joy.

DMK
India News
Elections
Indian Politics
Tamil Nadu
AIADMK
Local Body Elections

