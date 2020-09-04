Tamil Nadu makes violation of Covid-19 rules compoundable offence

Spitting in public places and non-compliance of Covid-19 rules like wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance, and jumping quarantine will hereafter attract fine in Tamil Nadu with the government issuing an ordinance to make them compoundable offence.

Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2020, came into force following assent from Governor Banwarilal Purohit with the government maintaining that levy of the fine is necessary to bring discipline among people during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is, therefore, considered necessary to make the violations against lockdown and social distancing measures taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 as compoundable offences and also to prohibit the acts of violence against the persons implementing these measures,” an official statement from Raj Bhavan said.

While spitting in public places, violation of quarantine rules and not maintaining physical distance in public will attract a fine of Rs 500 each, people not wearing face masks will have to shell out Rs 200.

The rules, released by the Health Department says that commercial establishments violating Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

Non-adherence to rules by individuals in containment zones will attract a fine of Rs 500, the new rules signed by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

A senior government official explained though there are many who follow the rules with regard to Covid-19, a few people do not wear masks or maintain physical distancing.

“Authorities are finding it very tough to handle those people who do not follow rules and hence we have decided to make them compoundable offence to ensure compliance,” he said.

At last count on Friday evening, the state had reported a total of 4,51,827 coronavirus cases, including 3,92,507 discharges and 7,687 deaths. The number of active cases in the state stood at 51,633.