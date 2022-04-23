Tamil Nadu mandates Covid-appropriate behaviour as cases spike

Taking stringent measures to tackle increasing Covid-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu health department made masks mandatory with a fine of Rs 500 to be levied on violators. A circular to this effect was issued by the state health department.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS: "As of now, the Covid -19 situation in Tamil Nadu is under control but we don't want any rise in cases and hence we will be taking stringent measures to prevent the spread."

"Students of IIT Madras who have tested positive are now lodged in a separate hostel and there is no need for hospitalisation. However, we are now doing all the necessary surveillance and all the district collectors have been directed to ensure that people must follow Covid-appropriate manner."

State health secretary, Dr J Radhakrishnan has already communicated to all the district collectors and district medical officers to communicate to revenue and health officials in the district concerned to ensure that people wear masks, keep a safe distance from each other, and regular washing of hands with soap or using sanitisers is undertaken.

Police have also been directed to ensure that people don't violate Covid-19 protocols as on Friday, the state reported 286 active cases—slightly higher than infections recorded over the previous days.

Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director, State public health department told IANS: "There is no need for worry but the state is taking precautions. Twenty-five districts in the state have zero Covid -19 cases. The slight increase in cases is due to the increase in testing. We have increased testing to 18,000 from 16,000 and hence, there is a slight increase in active cases. Adequate measures are being taken if at all there is an increase in the number of cases from the present position."

He also said that only 18 patients are hospitalised in the state and that there are 1,16,451 beds allocated for Covid-19 patients.

Both the State health secretary and the state public health director have appealed to the people of the state to get vaccinated against Covid-19. According to the state public health department, around 42 lakh people are yet to take their first dose of vaccine, and 1.3 crore people are due for their second dose of vaccine.

