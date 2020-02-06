Tamil Nadu minister asks tribal boys to remove his slippers, draws flak

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan on Thursday was caught in a row after he asked two tribal boys to remove his slippers to enter a shrine in Mudumalai in Nilgiris district.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place on Thursday morning when Sreenivasan came to Mudumalai to inaugurate an elephant rejuvenation camp.

A minister asking a tribal boy to remove his shoes has happened in the public today. Such inhuman incidents happen everyday inside four walls of several VVIP households. In such households, minor boys and girls are employed to do all kinds of jobs. (Contd) — Sivapriyan E.T.B (@sivaetb) February 6, 2020

"Hey, come here… come here. Remove my slippers, " Sreenivasan is heard shouting at the boys who are children of mahouts. District collector and other officials, who were present with the minister, remained silent spectators and did not raise any voice of protest.

Sreenivasan asked the boys to remove his slippers to enter a temple. The minister is known for making controversial statements and had been under attack from several quarters in the past.