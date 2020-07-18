Tamil Nadu minister condemns denigration of hymn on Lord Muruga, says legal action will be taken against YouTube channel

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said legal action will be taken against a YouTube channel which allegedly denigrated a Tamil hymn sung in praise of Lord Muruga, days after two people were arrested in connection with the episode.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department minister Sevoor S Ramachandran took strong exception to the channel "Karuppar Kootam", for allegedly denigrating "Kanda Sashti Kavacham", sung in praise of Lord Muruga, son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi.

"The Kanda Sashti Kavacham is a Hindu devotional song composed in Tamil by Baladevaraya Swamy (in the 19th century) seeking the Lord's protection," he said.

"It is a Tamil devotional song heard daily in the houses of the Tamil people. Murugan's devotees sing the hymn for His blessings to protect them from head to toe. The wrong depiction of the popular hymn and denigrating the God is highly condemnable," Ramachandran said in a statement.

He further said legal action will be initiated against "Karuppar Kootam" in connection with the incident.

Recently, a video made by "Karuppar Kootam" (Black group) YouTube channel purportedly ridiculed the holy "Kanda Sashti Kavacham," prompting the BJP and various Hindu outfits to go on the offensive against the group.

After the BJP filed a complaint against the group here, two people, including the anchor who allegedly made the controversial remarks in the video, which had also gone viral in other social media, were arrested.