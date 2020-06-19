Tamil Nadu Minister K P Anabalangan tests positive for COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan, who was actively involved in COVID-19 containment efforts in this metropolis, has tested positive for coronavirus, two top sources in the government told DH on Friday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Anbalagan is being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital after his swab samples returned positive on Thursday. The Minister is part of a committee constituted by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to oversee and coordinate COVID-19 containment efforts in Chennai, which has over 37,000 cases.

“Yes. He tested positive on Thursday and is under treatment,” two top government officials told DH. Both officials are part of the COVID-19 containment efforts in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The minister had also attended a review meeting on Wednesday in which nearly half-a-dozen of his colleagues also participated. Anbalagan was also part of the media briefing that the ministers held after the review meeting. The press briefing was criticised as ministers did not follow social distancing protcols.

Anbalagan, who hails from Dharmapuri district, was elected to the Tamil Nadu assembly from Palacode constituency in 2011 and 2016. He was appointed Higher Education Minister by the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

Though the Tamil Nadu government did not make public Anbalagan’s COVID19 status, Opposition Leader and DMK President M K Stalin took to Twitter to say he spoke to the Minister after coming to know that the minister tested positive for COVID-19.

“He should recover fast and come back to serve the people. People who are in public life should be more careful and exercise caution,” Stalin said.

Anbalagan is the first minister in the TN cabinet to test positive for the virus. Two MLAs – J Anbazhagan of DMK and K Palani of AIADMK – also tested positive for COVID-19. However, Anbazhagan died on his 62nd birthday, on June 10.