TN minister questions AIADMK's 'power surplus' claims

Tamil Nadu Minister questions previous AIADMK's claims of 'power surplus' situation

Balaji was attending the review meeting to discuss the works related to both energy distribution and the field work.

PTI
PTI, Tirunelveli,
  • Sep 11 2021, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 16:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Saturday questioned the previous AIADMK regime's claims of ensuring a power surplus scenario, alleging the state was not producing even one third of its energy requirements from its own resources.

Balaji was attending the review meeting to discuss the works related to both energy distribution and the field work.

"When even one third of the state electricity needs were not produced from its own resources, how then the state could have become energy surplus," he asked.

Such a claim was a 'farce,' he added. To a query on alleged coal shortage at the Chennai Ennore and Tuticorin Thermal power stations, he said investigation could be carried out only after completing inspections

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
AIADMK
Energy
India News
DMK

Related videos

What's Brewing

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

 