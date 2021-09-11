Tamil Nadu Minister questions previous AIADMK's claims of 'power surplus' situation

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Saturday questioned the previous AIADMK regime's claims of ensuring a power surplus scenario, alleging the state was not producing even one third of its energy requirements from its own resources.
Balaji was attending the review meeting to discuss the works related to both energy distribution and the field work.
"When even one third of the state electricity needs were not produced from its own resources, how then the state could have become energy surplus," he asked.
Such a claim was a 'farce,' he added. To a query on alleged coal shortage at the Chennai Ennore and Tuticorin Thermal power stations, he said investigation could be carried out only after completing inspections
