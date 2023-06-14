Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji has been sent to judicial custody till June 28 by a sessions court, reported news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28 by Sessions Court, in connection with a money laundering case. — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), making him the first member in the M K Stalin-led Cabinet to face such an action from a central probe agency.

Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning, even as the 47-year-old minister was admitted to a city government hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

More to follow...