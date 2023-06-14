Arrested TN minister in judicial custody till June 28

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28

Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning, even as the 47-year-old minister was admitted to a city government hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 16:32 ist
Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji reacts in pain while being taken to a government hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case. Credit: PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji has been sent to judicial custody till June 28 by a sessions court, reported news agency ANI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), making him the first member in the M K Stalin-led Cabinet to face such an action from a central probe agency.

Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning, even as the 47-year-old minister was admitted to a city government hospital after he complained of uneasiness. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
DMK
Enforcement Directorate

Related videos

What's Brewing

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

New species of flying geckos uncovered in Mizoram

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 