Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji has been sent to judicial custody till June 28 by a sessions court, reported news agency ANI.
Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till June 28 by Sessions Court, in connection with a money laundering case.
— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), making him the first member in the M K Stalin-led Cabinet to face such an action from a central probe agency.
Balaji was arrested after a long session of questioning, even as the 47-year-old minister was admitted to a city government hospital after he complained of uneasiness.
More to follow...
