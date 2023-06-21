Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji undergoes bypass surgery at Chennai hospital

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday underwent a bypass surgery and was hemodynamically stable, the private hospital treating him here said.
Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam last week.
The minister underwent Beating Heart Coronary Artery Bypass surgery in the morning, a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said.
Supreme Court refuses to stay Madras High Court order allowing shifting of Senthil Balaji to private hospital
"Four bypass grafts were placed and coronary revascularization was established," the bulletin from Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said.
"He is currently hemodynamically stable and being monitored in the postoperative intensive care unit by the multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses," it said.
Balaji was initially admitted to a government hospital following his arrest, when he complained of chest pain and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.
