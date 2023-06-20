TN Minister Balaji's arrest: SHRC seeks report from ED

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's arrest: SHRC seeks report on human rights violation from ED

The commission directed the Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement, to respond within six weeks, failing which it may proceed to take action.

DH News Service, Chennai
DH News Service, Chennai,
  • Jun 20 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 22:22 ist
Senthil Balaji. Credit: IANS Photo

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday sought a report from the Directorate of Enforcement, Chennai Zone, on an allegation of human rights violation during the arrest of Minister V Senthil Balaji.

The commission directed the Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement, to respond within six weeks, failing which it may proceed to take action as it deemed fit and proper.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh slams Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's 'duplicity' over Senthil Balaji's arrest

The notice follows a complaint by S Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji, alleging violation of human rights by the officials of the ED.

"The complaint has been taken on file by the SHRC, Tamil Nadu, and with regard to it the commission has called for a report from the Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Chennai Zone, within six weeks," the notice said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
ED
State Human Rights Commission
DMK

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 