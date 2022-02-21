Tamil Nadu on land buying spree in Hosur to host more companies

As many as 1,000 acres of land have already been acquired and the process to identify the remaining 3,000 acres is on, after which the land parcels will be bought by the government. The newly-acquired land will be added to the ‘Land Bank’ – one of the high points that bring investors to the state who are spared of the long and tedious process of negotiating with the landowners.

“Hosur has always been on the top of the investors’ list due to its climate, proximity to Bengaluru and vibrant presence of MSMEs. With several investors flocking to the city, the government feels it should have more land in its pocket to be transferred to the firms for setting up their shops. We can’t make investors wait for land,” a top government official told DH.

The acquisition of 4,000 acres of land is part of the state government’s plan to give a fresh impetus to Hosur as it looks to decongest Chennai. Besides bringing in investments in the electric scooter sector, the industrial city is now being positioned as an electronics hub as well – besides Tata, Taiwan- based Delta Electronics functions out of here.

“The 1,000-acre land that has already been acquired is located in Shoolagiri near Hosur. We are looking to acquire the remaining 3,000 acres also from the village or nearby hamlets. The process has already begun, and we will continue to acquire as much as land possible. We feel this region witnessed rapid growth in the years to come,” the official added.

Hosur is already home to several industries, including Titan and TVS Motors. In the burgeoning EV sector, cab aggregator Ola, Ather, Sri Varu Motors, and Simple Energy are setting up their factories in and around Hosur, while TVS Motor Company has pledged Rs 1,200 crore for an EV manufacturing unit in the industrial town. The move to acquire more land comes close on the heels of the state government making yet another effort to build an airport in Hosur which could help attract more investments.

K Velmurugan, President of Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA), welcomed the move by the state government saying the 1,000 acres can easily attract an investment of Rs 25,000 crore leading to employment for over 1 lakh people.

“Hosur is a well-matured industrial hub and is one of the most preferred destinations. When industries buy land from the government, the land title will be clear and free of any litigations. The investor gets a lot more when he buys land from the government as the industrial estates provide the right atmosphere with infrastructure, water. Moreover, the government clearances will be fast,” Velmurugan told DH.

