Tamil Nadu opposes RBI’s new rules on master direction for priority sector lending

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday termed the recent master directions for priority sector lending issued vide RBI as “unfair and regressive” by contending that they contain a “very disturbing and discriminatory provision.”

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said para 7 of the Master Directions entitled “Adjustments for weights in PSL Achievement” contains a provision to incentivise flow of priority sector credit to districts with the comparatively lower flow of credit with a higher weightage of 125 percent.

“Prima facie this is not objectionable. However, what we find unacceptable is the dis-incentive framework contained in the guideline for districts with a comparatively higher flow of priority sector credit with a lower weightage of 90 percent,” he said in the letter.

The Chief Minister noted that as per Annexure 1A of the Master Directions, all 32 districts of Tamil Nadu (prior to bifurcation) are categorised as districts with a comparatively high flow of priority sector credit which means all of Tamil Nadu has been covered in the dis-incentive framework for priority sector lending.

In no other State have so many districts been covered in the dis-incentive framework, Palaniswami said, adding that Tamil Nadu appears to have been singled out for particularly adverse treatment in the Master Directions.

“The overall size of the pie needs to be increased alongside greater financial penetration. Districts in Tamil Nadu have received a higher flow of credit on account of the enterprise, hard work, diligence, and timely repayment of loans by households and businesses in the State,” Palaniswami said.

These households and businesses, the CM said, have been good borrowers, utilising the loans for the intended purpose and servicing the debt on time.

“They should not now be penalised for having abided by the rules, by directing the flow of credit away from them. On the contrary, they should be encouraged to expand the economic activities in the country. Hence, this policy of the RBI is unfair and regressive and must be reversed immediately,” he said in his letter.

He asked Modi to prevail upon the RBI to immediately reverse this decision and restore the earlier weightage system for the free flow of priority sector credit.