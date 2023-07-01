TN orders 1st gen grads get priority in govt jobs

Tamil Nadu orders 1st generation graduates should get priority in government jobs

A Government Order has been issued in this regard.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 01 2023, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 14:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said it has issued an order on giving priority to first-generation graduates in government jobs.

An official release here said a Government Order (GO) has been issued in this connection.

"GO issued on priority for first-generation graduates in government jobs," it said.

The guidelines to issue certificates to beneficiaries in this connection have also been released, it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

 