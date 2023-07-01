Tamil Nadu orders 1st generation graduates should get priority in government jobs

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said it has issued an order on giving priority to first-generation graduates in government jobs.
An official release here said a Government Order (GO) has been issued in this connection.
"GO issued on priority for first-generation graduates in government jobs," it said.
The guidelines to issue certificates to beneficiaries in this connection have also been released, it added.
