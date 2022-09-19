TN probes ‘untouchability’ allegations in govt school

Tamil Nadu orders probes into allegations of ‘untouchability’ in government school

Stern action will be taken against the parties concerned, if there were any signs of discrimination among students in the school

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 19 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 20:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Tamil Nadu government ordered a detailed inquiry into the allegations of untouchability being practised in a government school in Tenkasi district. The allegation emerged following a video that showed a shopkeeper refusing to sell candies to a group of children because they belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC).

School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Monday that the district education officer (DEO) had begun his inquiry into the allegations that SC students were made to sit on the floor during classes and were not allowed to sit on the bench.

“Since it is a sensitive issue, we have ordered a detailed investigation. We don’t want to jump the gun and conclude things on our own. Let us wait for the probe report. But I can assure you that our government will never accept any discrimination among children in schools. That is why we have uniforms even in government schools,” Poyyamozhi said.

The allegations surfaced on Saturday when the children, who were denied candies by the shopkeeper, spoke to television channels. “We are always asked to sit on the floor while other students are made to sit on the bench,” one of the students said.

Read | Kids denied candies in Tamil Nadu due to their caste; two held

The inquiry ordered by the school education department, officials said, will be finished in a couple of days. Stern action will be taken against the parties concerned, if there were any signs of discrimination among students in the school.

The video clip in question sent shock waves across the state over the weekend, following which the shopkeeper, Maheswaran, and the village head, Ramachandra Murthy, were arrested by the police. Authorities also sealed the shop owned by Maheswaran.

The police also invoked the externment provision under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, to keep the two men away from the village for some time. It was believed that Maheswaran turned away the children after the villagers, dominated by an upper caste, passed a “resolution” not to sell anything to people from SC due to differences between a few individuals from the two communities.

The shopkeeper, whose face wasn’t visible in the video, was heard telling the school students that they shouldn’t come to buy candy again.

“Don’t buy any candy from here. …Go and tell people at home that the shopkeepers aren’t giving eatables. We won’t give and there is a restriction,” the shopkeeper is heard telling the children.

“Restriction?” a child asks innocently to the shopkeeper who says, “yes.” Then the student asks, “what restriction?”

“The village meeting has decided not to give eatables to people from your street. So, leave. Go,” the shopkeeper says after which the group of children leave the place without buying anything.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Untouchability
India News

What's Brewing

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

Lumpy skin disease: Cow brought into Rajasthan Assembly

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

How antimicrobial-resistant microbes reach humans

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

 