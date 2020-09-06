Tamil Nadu: Physical distancing & Covid-19 rules go for a toss on Sunday in Chennai

For the first time in over five months, Chennaiites got to step out of their homes on a Sunday to explore the city and resume normal activities. But the biggest casualty was Covid-19 preventive measures like physical distancing and wearing of masks as people, especially youngsters, threw the rules to the wind and enjoyed their Sunday.

With the government opening up almost every economic activity except schools, universities, and cinema theatres, it also decided to do away with the Sunday lockdown, a common feature for the past few months. Traffic on the roads in Chennai was normal with people visiting shopping malls and going to restaurants, playgrounds in the city were crowded on Sunday with youngsters thronging them, majority of them not wearing masks.

Television footage showed large number of vehicles waiting to enter Ooty, the picturesque tourist spot, since it being the first Sunday people are allowed to come out of their homes.

The government had last week made it mandatory for people travelling to Ooty to get an e-pass approved by the district administration. However, many from districts close to Nilgiris flouted the rules by queuing up to Ooty.

In Chennai’s Thiagaraya Nagar, scores of youngsters were seen playing cricket for the whole of Sunday with many not wearing masks.

Also, physical distancing went for a toss. The scene was no better in other playgrounds in other parts of Chennai as physical distancing rules were flouted to the core.

The open flouting of the rules came two days after the government made non-compliance of Covid-19 rules as compoundable offence. As pictures of people crowding grounds and public places made it to social media, doctors took to Twitter to tell people not to be complacent.

“Dear citizens of Chennai, please help the government by wearing masks and staying home as much as possible! If #COVID19 spreads fast - it strains the health systems, health care workers and all frontline workers who are working day and night to serve you,” Dr Prabhdeep Kaur of the National Institute of Epidemiology, said.

Dr Sumanth C Raman, a physician by profession, said: “Hardly any masks seen. What is wrong with their parents? This is just irresponsible,” in response to a set of pictures that clearly showed youngsters were flouting rules.