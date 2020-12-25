Tamil Nadu Police begins probe into gold missing from CBI custody case

Tamil Nadu Police's Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has begun its probe into a case relating to 104 kg of gold, seized during a 2012 raid, that has gone missing from the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The development comes a fortnight after the Madras High Court asked the Tamil Nadu Police to probe the case of missing gold, despite objections from the CBI, which had argued that such an investigation would hurt the agency's prestige.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Police said the probe in the case has now begun following registration of a case under Section 380 (night burglary) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint filed by insolvency professional liquidator Ramasubramanian. As per the court order, the probe is being headed by an officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and is likely to be completed in six months.

The case relates to the seizure of gold bars weighing 400.5 kg during raids at premises owned by Surana Corporation Limited here in 2012 which was under the custody of the CBI. However, it came to light that 104 kg of gold has gone missing, despite safety measures, when the liquidator appointed for settlements of debts between Surana and the State Bank of India weighed the commodity.

CBI officials had told the court that they handed over the keys of the safes and vaults where the seized gold was stored to the principal special court for CBI cases in Chennai. During the hearing earlier this month, the CBI had opposed handing over the investigation of the case Tamil Nadu Police on the count that it would not augur well for its esteem.

However, the court came down heavily on the CBI and handed over the investigation to CB-CID and asked it to register FIR.