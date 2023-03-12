TN: Politician booked for comments on migrant workers

Tamil Nadu police book filmmaker-turned politician Seeman for comments on migrant workers

The police action comes days after CM Stalin reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar of migrant workers' safety in the southern state

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 12 2023, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 16:37 ist
File photo of actor turned politician Seeman. Credit: DH Photo

Actor turned politician, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman would face fresh charges for speaking against migrant workers, a senior police official said here on Sunday.

A case was registered against the NTK leader by Erode (Karungalpalayam) police on February 22, 2023 for making 'derogatory remarks' against a community while addressing a public meeting in the western city on February 13.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu migrants: 11 cases filed against those who spread fake news

"In the same speech he (Seeman) has also spoken against migrant workers threatening foisting of cases against them. Hence, to take legal action in this regard, further sections have been added in this case," a senior State police official said.

The police action comes days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had reassured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers in the southern state are safe and the police have registered cases against two journalists including the editor of a Hindi daily for spreading rumours about attacks on migrants.

