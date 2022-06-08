Tamil Nadu police launches special drive to curb usury menace

With incidents of people complaining about money lenders charging exorbitant interest on the rise, the Tamil Nadu Police has launched a special drive named ‘Operation Kanthuvatti’ to curb the menace of usury.
In a memorandum sent to Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police, Director General of Police Sylendra Babu said action against such people should be taken under The Prohibition of Charging of Exorbitant Interest Act 2003.”
The DGP asked the officers to take out all complaints pending in all police stations against people who are collecting exorbitant interest and register cases after taking legal opinion.
“Search the premises with advance information to the jurisdiction court and seize all the incriminating documents, including empty pro-notes, signed or blank cheques and other collected documents/valuable securities,” Babu said in the memorandum. He also asked the officers to thoroughly follow up the case ending in “successful prosecution.”
“This special drive is called Operation Kanthuvatti and officers who have done exemplary work in this operation will be recognised on a separate occasion,” the DGP said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hurt monkey, its baby reach Bihar clinic for treatment
Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right
In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj
75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record
India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for
Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station
In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial