Tamil Nadu police launches special drive to curb usury menace

With incidents of people complaining about money lenders charging exorbitant interest on the rise, the Tamil Nadu Police has launched a special drive named ‘Operation Kanthuvatti’ to curb the menace of usury.

In a memorandum sent to Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police, Director General of Police Sylendra Babu said action against such people should be taken under The Prohibition of Charging of Exorbitant Interest Act 2003.”

The DGP asked the officers to take out all complaints pending in all police stations against people who are collecting exorbitant interest and register cases after taking legal opinion.

“Search the premises with advance information to the jurisdiction court and seize all the incriminating documents, including empty pro-notes, signed or blank cheques and other collected documents/valuable securities,” Babu said in the memorandum. He also asked the officers to thoroughly follow up the case ending in “successful prosecution.”

“This special drive is called Operation Kanthuvatti and officers who have done exemplary work in this operation will be recognised on a separate occasion,” the DGP said.