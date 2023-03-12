Tamil Nadu police open fire to arrest absconding accused

Police personnel opened fired on an absconding prime accused in a murder case after he assaulted them and he was arrested here on Sunday, police said. Based on a tip-off that the key accused in the recent murder of an advocate was hiding at a spot here, a special team of police personnel launched a search.

When the team tried to arrest him, the accused Jayaprakash assaulted two policemen- a sub-inspector and a constable-, and tried to escape from there.

Swiftly, the police team opened fired and subdued and arrested him, Thoothukudi district police superintendent L Balaji Saravanan told reporters here.

The accused sustained injuries to his leg. The two police personnel and Jayaprakash are being treated in a hospital.