Tamil Nadu police open fire to arrest absconding accused

TN police open fire to arrest absconding accused

When the team tried to arrest him, the accused Jayaprakash assaulted two policemen- a sub-inspector and a constable-, and tried to escape from there

PTI
PTI, Thoothukudi (TN),
  • Mar 12 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 16:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police personnel opened fired on an absconding prime accused in a murder case after he assaulted them and he was arrested here on Sunday, police said. Based on a tip-off that the key accused in the recent murder of an advocate was hiding at a spot here, a special team of police personnel launched a search.

When the team tried to arrest him, the accused Jayaprakash assaulted two policemen- a sub-inspector and a constable-, and tried to escape from there.

Swiftly, the police team opened fired and subdued and arrested him, Thoothukudi district police superintendent L Balaji Saravanan told reporters here.

The accused sustained injuries to his leg. The two police personnel and Jayaprakash are being treated in a hospital.

Tamil Nadu
India News

