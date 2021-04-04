Tamil Nadu polls: Coimbatore restaurant corrects BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on 'politics over food'

A political tweet by Bengaluru (South) MP and BJP Yuva Morcha Chief Tejasvi Surya after breakfast at a restaurant in Coimbatore in poll-bound Tamil Nadu has caused him much embarrassment.

After the sumptuous breakfast, Surya took to Twitter not to talk about the food at Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar, but to take a dig at the DMK, the principal Opposition party, to narrate his “experience” at the famous restaurant.

“Today after breakfast at restaurant, I naturally went to pay. Cashier hesitated to accept money. With great hesitation he accepted after insistence. I told him that we are from BJP. A party that respects all and protects all. Not DMK to do roll-call even from small businesses,” Surya wrote on his verified Twitter page on Friday, by posting a photo of him settling the bill.

A day later, the restaurant took to Facebook to clarify that the waiter hesitated to take money from him because they “sometimes refrain from taking money from people who work for our society” and not due to any other reason. Surya had his breakfast on Friday at the Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar restaurant, known for its roast dosas of different varieties in the industrial city.

“Dear Tejasvi Surya. We are glad to have served you at our restaurant. At Annapoorna, we greet everyone with the same love and gratitude, in fact everyone comes forward to pay their bills. No one has forced us for anything free. As a token of love and respect we sometimes refrain from taking money from people who work for our society,” the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page.

The response by the restaurant management went viral on social media with many criticising Surya, who was in Coimbatore to campaign for party candidate Vanathi Srinivasan, for “politicising” a simple breakfast.

On the same day, Surya was trolled on Tamil Twitter for saying that the BJP will try to “put an end to Periyarism” in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP has made the DMK's “high-handedness” and “rowdyism” during 2006-2011 a major issue of its campaign with almost all top leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talking about these issues in their campaign.