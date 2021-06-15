Tamil Nadu prepares for possible third Covid-19 wave

Although experts are divided in their opinion on a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government has decided not to dismantle the infrastructure created to handle the huge rush of patients in the past two months.

Permanent paediatric facilities will be set up at all government hospitals.

The state is also augmenting ICU and oxygen supported beds in government hospitals and in new facilities created to handle the second wave.

Meanwhile, the new DMK dispensation is offering incentives to those who manufacture oxygen and Covid-related equipment to set shop in the state.

As the oxygen demand peaked to over 600 MT in May during the second wave, the government has now set up small oxygen plants within hospital premises, and in interior districts with support from various businesses to supply to government hospitals across the state.

Tamil Nadu has over 1.21 lakh beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients, including those in Covid Care Centres set up to treat an increasing number of patients.

Besides augmenting the infrastructure, Chief Minister M K Stalin has also formed a Task Force headed by former Health Secretary R Poornalingam along with top epidemiologist Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil, and former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandaswamy, to assist the government in fighting the pandemic.

With reports suggesting that children could be worst hit during the third wave, the Tamil Nadu chapter of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics has also pitched in to complement the government’s efforts by imparting training to paediatricians on treating children for Covid-19. The IAP is also working on a 30-minute module to train nurses to handle Covid-19 in children.

“Though there is no specific indication, we are prepared (for a third wave) as we know people tend to move around when relaxations are eased. Since the nature of any virus is to keep mutating, we have decided not to dismantle any Covid-19 infrastructure. We will also keep augmenting the existing infrastructure,” Dr J Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, told DH.

He said the government is also focussing on bringing about behavioural change among people till the time vaccination reaches an “appropriate level.”

“While we are focused on permanent augmentation of ICU and O2 supported beds across the state, we are also adding paediatrics wards to all district government hospitals to handle any surge in cases among children, though there is no specific research that says children will be affected in the future,” Dr Radhakrishnan added.

Dr Kolandaswamy, who was Director of Public Health in the initial months of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the task force has suggested the government keep increasing the number of ICU and oxygen beds, besides focussing on vaccination.

Offering its help in fighting the virus, the state chapter of IAP has decided to set up Covid-19 paediatric cells in all 38 districts that will serve as a helpline, while it is also training paediatricians on the treatment protocol and how to handle children with the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a post-Covid disease associated with children.

Dr K Rajendran, Head of the Department of Paediatrics & Neonatology, Kovai Medical Centre & Hospital, Coimbatore, told DH that the IAP has developed a 45 minutes online training module for paediatricians and nurses to handle cases of Covid-19 in children.