Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for Cyclone Nivar; mount massive efforts to minimise damage

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for heavy rains as Cyclone Nivar packing winds gusting to the speed up to 120 km per hour is expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on Wednesday evening, even as efforts to move people living in low-lying areas to safety began on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu government swiftly took enough precautionary measures by asking administrations in seven districts that are likely to be affected by the cyclone to be on high alert. Public transport in Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu will be suspended from 1 pm on Tuesday till further orders.

Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, began experiencing rains due to the influence of the cyclone since Monday evening. Rains will continue till Thursday. In 2018, Cyclone Gaja left a trail of destruction across the Cauvery Delta region.

In its latest bulletin, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression in the Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning. "It is very likely to move north-westwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around November 25 afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour," the bulletin said.

After holding a review meeting, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ordered collectors of the aforementioned seven districts to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and those vulnerable to flooding and cyclone to safety immediately. He also asked them to ensure that the relief centres are equipped with facilities to accommodate people who are evacuated from their homes.

In a statement, Palaniswami asked people not to step out of their homes on November 24 and 25 due to Cyclone Nivar. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed 12 teams across Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and pre-positioned them as part of its precautionary measures, while three teams were kept on standby at its base in Arakkonam near Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) announced that it will suspend power supply when the cyclone makes its landfall on Wednesday, even as it contended that it has kept electric poles ready in case some are uprooted due to the wind speed.

Southern Railway fully cancelled two trains, and partially cancelled nine trains on November 24 and 25.

In New Delhi, Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“The Cabinet Secretary mentioned that we all are aiming at zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas. He mentioned that the advisories to fishermen not to go into the sea should be strictly implemented. People living in ‘kutcha’ houses may be advised suitably according to the situation,” an official release said.