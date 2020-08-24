Tamil Nadu: Pvt hospitals shut door on pregnant women, says CPI(M) MP

Many private hospitals here are refusing to admit pregnant women for delivery, saying they had not taken prior treatment in healthcare facilities, CPI(M) MP, P R Natarajan said on Monday.

In a letter to the district collector K Rajamani, the MP said he has been receiving lots of complaints about some hospitals refusing to admit the women whose deliveries were due soon.

The reason they were giving was that these women had not taken treatment from the beginning, and, therefore, without knowing the condition, the hospitals may not be in a position to take a risk, he said.

Stating that if pressured to treat such women, the hospitals would say there was non-availability of beds, he said the real reason was that there was no facility to treat coronavirus-infected people in those hospitals.

Considering the issue, the district administration should immediately intervene and solve it besides taking steps to set up Covid-19 wards in private hospitals, too, Natarajan added.