Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Chennai put on red alert; heavy rains likely
updated: Nov 17 2021, 07:48 ist
The IMD said a low pressure area which lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move nearly westwards and reach west central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18.
07:46
Edelweiss General steps up support to flood affected customers in Chennai
Edelweiss General Insurance, a major insurer, on Tuesday announced steps to support its customers in the wake of flood due to heavy rains that pounded Tamil Nadu and Chennai last week.
The company said it has launched several initiatives to help customers in Chennai, badly affected by the incessant rains, like 'free pick up and drop by preferred garages service'. Under this initiative, in case of damage caused to the vehicle due to flooding, customers can call the insurer's toll-free number 180012000, a company statement said here.
07:45
AIADMK leaders visit delta districts, distribute relief to the rain-affected
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and party’s co-coordinator K Palaniswami on Tuesday toured the delta districts ofTamilNaduto assess the havoc caused byrainsto agricultural and horticultural crops, and distributed relief to the affected families.
07:45
Stalin grants Rs 300 cr for repair works in TN
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Tuesday announced Rs 300 crore for repairing the roads, storm water drains other infrastructure after heavy rains pounded the state recently.
He also announced payment of Rs 20,000 per hectare towards damage to crops that were ready for harvest and Rs 6,038 per hectare to farmers to enable them to replant their damaged crops.
The recent rains has resulted in damage to roads and other infrastructure in Chennai and Kanyakumari and crops in the Cauvery delta region.
A team headed by I.Periyasamy, Minister for Co-operation visited Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts to survey the crop damage.
The team submitted its report to Stalin on Tuesday.
Stalin too visited the districts in the Cauvery delta region and interacted with the farmers about the damage.
(IANS)
07:44
Monsoon rains: Chennai put on red alert
Less than a week after this metropolis was battered with rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Chennai and neighbouring districts on November 18.
Monsoon rains: Chennai put on red alert
Less than a week after this metropolis was battered with rains, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Chennai and neighbouring districts on November 18.
