Tamil Nadu real estate firm under I-T scanner

Searches were being held in different locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 24 2023, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 11:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income Tax department on Monday launched searches at the premises of a well-known Tamil Nadu-based real estate firm, official sources said.

Searches were being held in different locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, sources said.

Amid reports that a DMK MLA from the city was also being raided by the tax officials, his supporters staged a protest against the agency's action.

India News
Income Tax Department
Tamil Nadu

