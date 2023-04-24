Tamil Nadu real estate firm under I-T scanner

The Income Tax department on Monday launched searches at the premises of a well-known Tamil Nadu-based real estate firm, official sources said.
Searches were being held in different locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, sources said.
Amid reports that a DMK MLA from the city was also being raided by the tax officials, his supporters staged a protest against the agency's action.
