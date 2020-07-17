Tamil Nadu records 79 Covid-19 deaths, 4,538 fresh cases

TN records 79 Covid-19 deaths, 4,538 fresh cases

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing centre in Chennai on July 17, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest Covid-19 fatality mark on Thursday with 79 people succumbing to the virus, pushing the death toll in the state to 2,315, the health department said on Friday.

The day also saw 4,538 fresh coronavirus positive cases being reported,taking the infection count to 1,60,907.

The number of recoveries stood at 3,391, and the cumulative figure of those cured is 1,10,807, according to a department bulletin.

Active cases in the state as of Friday was at 47,782, the bulletin said.

With increased focus on testing of samples, 48,669 specimens were tested today, totalling 18,31,304 till date.

Chennai recorded 1,243 cases today, pushing the count to 83,377.

