Tamil Nadu reiterates opposition to three-language formula, Hindi imposition

Tamil Nadu on Monday reiterated its opposition to the three language formula suggested in the New Education Policy (NEP) released by the Centre saying it has already taken a decision to continue with the existing two-language policy which is a “success.”

In a letter to Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan expressed the state’s reservation over several provisions of the NEP like conduct of national-level entrance exams, institutional restructuring and consolidation and the three-language formula.

The letter comes a month after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared that the state would continue to implement the existing two-language policy – Tamil and English – and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the proposal for imparting three languages.

“The state of Tamil Nadu has always followed two-language policy which has been a success. The state government of Tamil Nadu has already taken a decision to continue with the two-language policy in future also,” Anbalagan said in the letter to Nishank.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, barring the BJP, view the NEP as an attempt by the Centre to impose Hindi on states where the language is not spoken. Arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK are on the “same page” on this sensitive issue, while the public sentiment is also largely in favour of the existing two-language formula.

Also recent incidents like DMK MP Kanimozhi being asked whether she was an Indian for not knowing Hindi at Chennai Airport and a Secretary-level officer asking doctors from Tamil Nadu leave a virtual conference for not knowing the language have brought “Hindi imposition” to the center stage yet again.

The state government has also constituted a committee of experts to go into the NEP and submit a report. In his letter, Anbalagan said while the NEP envisages the target of achieving Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 50 per cent in 2035, Tamil Nadu has already achieved 49 percent.

“We are very hopeful that we would achieve the target of 50% in the 2019-20 academic year itself. We have taken various measures by opening new colleges, introduction of new courses, Increasing the capacity of colleges by recruiting teachers, creating labs and other facilities and would continue to do the same and by 2035, Tamil Nadu can achieve an ambitious target of 65% GER,” he said.

He welcomed the move to convert the B. Ed programme into a 4-year Integrated Degree Course including two major subjects, saying it will enable students to complete the degree early and enter into the teaching profession quickly.

On the proposal to conduct Entrance Examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the minister said the move would discourage rural students and the Government of Tamil Nadu is not for such proposal. “Further, this will be an added burden on the students,” he said.