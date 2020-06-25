Tamil Nadu reports 3,509 new coronavirus cases; samples tested hit 1 million mark

Recording its biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 3,509 fresh Covid-19 patients, including 151 who returned from abroad and other states, pushing the state’s tally beyond 70,000.

Of the 151 persons who tested positive following their return from abroad and other states, Karnataka topped the list with 34 persons – 32 came by road and two by air. Since Sunday, as many as 81 persons who returned from the neighbouring state have tested positive for coronavirus.

The state’s tally now stands at 70,977, including 39,999 discharges and 911 deaths. Thursday also saw the state crossing the one million mark in the number of samples tested so far that stood at 10,08,974 – individuals tested are 9,60,674.

As many as 45 deaths were reported by the government on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 911.

Continuing with the trend reported in the past few days, the positive cases were recorded from across the state with six districts, including three are in located in close proximity with this metropolis, reporting over 100 cases. Only one out of 37 districts – Krishnagiri – did not report any case on Thursday.

In all, as many as 1,524 “indigenous” cases were reported from outside Chennai on Thursday alone, in yet another indicator that the virus was spreading its tentacles across the length and breadth of the state. The prevalence of the virus outside Chennai and three neighbouring districts was low till about last week.

Experts and officials have cited mass exodus of people from Chennai to their native towns and villages as one of the reasons for the rapid spread of the Coronavirus. Madurai, the temple town in Southern part of the state, is emerging as the newest Covid-19 hotspot in Tamil Nadu with 204 persons, including one “imported case”, testing positive on Thursday alone.

Another southern district Ramanathapuram reported 140 fresh cases, while Theni recorded 72 cases, four of which are “imported.”

Chennai, the state capital, continues to be the biggest hotspot with 1,834 fresh cases, even as its neighbouring districts also reported spike in numbers. While Chengalpattu added 191 fresh cases, Tiruvallur reported 170 and Kanchipuram 98. Another northern district, Vellore, also reported a massive spike with 172 cases, four of which are “imported.”

The biggest single-day spike came on the day tighter restrictions came into place with a ban on inter-district travel.