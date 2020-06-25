Tamil Nadu reports 3,509 new Covid-19 cases, 45 more fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 3,509 new virus cases, the highest single day increase so far, and 45 fatalities taking the infection count to 70,977 and death toll to 911.

The new cases include 1,834 from Chennai, which is also the highest till date and the state capital's share was 47,650 in Tamil Nadu's tally of 70,977, a health department bulletin said.

A 31-year old woman was among the dead and in total 42 had co-morbidities and three none, it said.

The number of active cases was 30,064 while 2,236 patients were discharged from various hospitals and in total 39,999 people have got cured.