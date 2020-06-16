Tamil Nadu reports 49 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, 1515 new cases

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 49 COVID-19 deaths, highest in a single day, taking the toll to 528 as 1,515 new cases pushed the tally to 48,019 in the state.

As many as 46 of the deceased had comorbidities which includes diabetes, hypertension and renal disease, a health department bulletin said.

The state also saw the highest number of 19,242 samples tested and recoveries (1,438 people) in a single day today.

Of the 1,515 new cases, Chennai accounted for 919 while three were foreign returnees.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The tally of positive cases in the state stood at 48,019 out of which Chennai's count was 34,245. The active cases were 20,706.

While 35 died in government hospitals, 14 others succumbed in private facilities and the deaths, which occurred over the past few days, were reported together today by the government.