Tamil Nadu reports 688 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 12k; 3 deaths, toll now 84

An additional 688 cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday took the state's cumulative tally of the virus past 12,000, with the state recording three more deaths, the government said.

The state's overall fatalities from coronavirus stood at 84 even as Tamil Nadu witnessed a marginal spike in the daily numbers compared to Monday, when the tally stood at 536. Chennai continued to witness an upward trend of infections as 552 new cases were added today, as the overall numbers reached 7,672.

Pudukottai has the least number of cases at 7, even as many of the 37 districts reported nil infections.

The total number of positive cases stood at 12,448, while 54 people who had arrived from other countries have tested positive for the contagion so far, a Health department bulletin said.

Among the infected was a six month old boy and all the 688 cases are contacts, according to the Health Department. As many as 49 of the infected people had arrived from Maharashtra and one from Kerala.

The number of active cases stood at 7,466, including those in isolation, it said.

Three men, aged between 64-82, died in a government hospital, it said.

"Till now 3,48,174 samples have been taken and sent for testing. COVID-19 testing is done in 40 Government and 23 Private labs all over Tamil Nadu," it said.

A total of 4,895 people have been discharged, including 489 on Tuesday.