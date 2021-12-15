Tamil Nadu reports first case of Omicron variant

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 22:10 ist
A nurse examines preparations in an isolation ward arranged for Covid-19 coronavirus patients arriving from listed high risk destinations at a government hospital in Chennai on December 6, 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu reported its first case of Omicron variant as a 47-year-old man who arrived in Tiruchirapalli from Nigeria via Doha tested positive for the variant, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday at a press briefing.

Earlier today, Telangana and West Bengal also reported their first cases of the Omicron variant, while four more persons tested positive in Maharashtra.

