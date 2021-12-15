Tamil Nadu reports first case of Omicron variant

Tamil Nadu reported its first case of Omicron variant as a 47-year-old man who arrived in Tiruchirapalli from Nigeria via Doha tested positive for the variant, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday at a press briefing.

Earlier today, Telangana and West Bengal also reported their first cases of the Omicron variant, while four more persons tested positive in Maharashtra.

First case of #Omicron in #TamilNadu ; the patient returned from Nigeria and is under isolation at a government facility in the state. The patient is fine and has "mild infection", says Health Minister @Subramanian_ma @DeccanHerald — Sivapriyan E.T.B | சிவப்பிரியன் ஏ.தி.ப (@sivaetb) December 15, 2021

