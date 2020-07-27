Tamil Nadu reports nearly 7,000 cases for third day, tally zooms to 2.21 lakh

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 6,993 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single day spike, taking the tally to 2,20,716 while 77 deaths propelled the toll to 3,571. As many as 63,250 samples were tested, taking the total specimens screened to 24,14,713 so far.

Of the new infections, Chennai and its nearby three districts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur accounted for 2,422 cases and the remainder was spread across other districts, a health department bulletin said. Greater Chennai Corporation said there are 59 containment zones in the city as on date.

Sixty nine people who succumbed to the virus had comorbidities and eight none, taking the toll to 3,571 with Chennai's count alone rising to 2,032. The deceased included two men aged 95 and 26.

Monday is the third successive day the state has logged nearly 7,000 cases after 6,986 and 6,988 on Sunday and Saturday respectively. Active cases stood at 54,896 and recoveries touched 1,62,249, including 5,723 people discharged on Monday. Chennai accounted for 95,857 cases out of the state's tally of 2,20,716.

Nearby Chengelpet has 12,717 cases, the next highest following Chennai. Tiruvallur near here and Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu follow with 12,320 and 10,057 cases respectively.

Significantly, in the past one week, increase in the number of cases was 45,038 and 40,473 patients recovered. As many as 4,30,134 samples were tested during this period, and fatalities rose by 1,020, which includes 444 deaths added in Chennai on 22 July following a report of the Death Reconciliation Committee.