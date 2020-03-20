Tamil Nadu reports third positive coronavirus patient

With a 21-year-old student who arrived here from Dublin in Ireland testing positive for Covid-19 virus, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported its third positive case of Coronavirus.

The third patient, who was screened at the airport and home quarantined on his arrival on March 17, reported to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) with fever on March 18 following which he was admitted, and his blood samples taken.

“21-year-old student from Dublin, Ireland tested positive for COVID-19. On his arrival on March 13 at Chennai, he was screened and home quarantined. On March 18, he reported to RGGH with symptoms. Samples sent for testing yesterday and it was confirmed positive today. The patient is stable in isolation at RGGH,” Health Minister Vijayabhaskar said.

As the state reported its third case, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami instructed health officials to get in touch with those quarantined at home through video conferencing and give them medical advice.

The state has so far tested 320 people and has put 3,481 under home quarantine and 39 in hospitals after screening. “The samples of 234 passengers are processed of which 232 samples are negative, 2 samples are positive for COVID-19 infection, 84 samples are under process and 2 samples are in transit,” an update from the Health Department said.

It also said the state has so far screened 1,94,236 passengers at four airports in the state – Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old youth, hailing from Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh who came here on a train, tested positive for Covid-19. The first patient, who tested for Covid-19 virus on March 7 but tested negative in subsequent diagnosis, was discharged from hospital on Tuesday and is currently under 14-day home quarantine.

The second patient, hailing from Rampur district in UP, boarded a train from Delhi on March 10 night and reached here on March 12 morning. Doctors at the RGGH told DH that the patient was doing fine and is in good spirits.

“He asked for some specific food which was provided to him. Since the patient converses only in Hindi, a doctor fluent in the language is in touch with him. The doctor keeps talking to him over the phone and the patient is stable,” doctors said.