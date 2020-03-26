Tamil Nadu reports three more coronavirus cases; Total moves up to 29

Three new patients, including a 65-year-old woman, tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the tally to 29. The tally includes one dead and one patient who was discharged from hospital after recovering from the illness.

While 24-year-old man who returned from London and hos contact, 65-year-old woman, were quarantined at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital here, a 24-year-old youth who arrived from Dubai is admitted to Tiruchirappalli Government Hospital.

Wednesday saw the biggest spike in the number ever since the outbreak began in March with eight people testing positive in a single day. The state reported five positive cases on Tuesday. Four Indonesian nationals, their tourist guide, 18-year-old contact of the 2nd patient who arrived here by train from Delhi, 66-year-old contact of the Thai nationals and 63-year-old Dubai returnee tested positive.

The state has so far placed 15,788 passengers under home quarantine for 28 days and 109 symptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 284 are under hospital isolation.

“Till now 1,039 samples have been taken from the passengers. The samples of 962 passengers are processed of which 933 samples are negative, 29 samples are positive for COVID-19 infection and 77 samples are under process,” an update from the Health Department said.