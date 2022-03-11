Tamil Nadu reports zero Covid-19 death over 24 hours

For the first since April 30, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported zero Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

The state reported its first Covid-19 death on March 25, 2020, two weeks after the state reported its first case on March 7.

While the peak in the number of deaths during the first wave came in August 2020 with 3,387 deaths, the peak for the second wave came in May 2021 with 10,186 deaths. The third wave was less severe, with 778 at its peak in January 2020.

Data released by the government said the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 is 38,023 as of March 11.

On March 6, the state's Covid-19 cases went below 200 for the first time since May 2020. Since March 6, the daily cases continues to be below 200.

While the test positivity rate (TPR) in May 2020 was over 20 per cent with a little over 9,000 tests being conducted, it has come down to 0.5 per cent – daily tests now hover around 50,000.

The data shows the death rate was low during the third wave as over 70 per cent of the population was vaccinated with at least one dose when the infections began to witness an exponential increase in January this year. The government had in February said a majority of deaths from August 2021 took place in the unvaccinated population and that the death rate among those vaccinated was less.

