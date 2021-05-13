Tamil Nadu resolves to intensify lockdown rules

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a meeting on Thursday with political parties that have representation in the state and resolved to “intensify” the 14-day lockdown.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said a decision was taken to form a committee comprising MLAs from all parties to suggest ideas to control Covid-19. The meeting also decided to intensify the lockdown that is in force till May 24.

The meeting attended by representatives from DMK, AIADMK, Congress, BJP, VCK, and Left parties passed five resolutions including banning all political meetings and extending cooperation to the government in enforcing the lockdown.