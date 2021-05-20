TN rolls out free Covid vaccination for 18-44 age group

Tamil Nadu rolls out free Covid vaccination for 18-44 age group

The union government had said that vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group should be implemented by the state governments

PTI
PTI, Tirupur,
  • May 20 2021, 19:21 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 19:21 ist
A health worker gives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a man at the premises of Everwin Matriculation School in Chennai, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The free of cost Covid-19 inoculation drive in Tamil Nadu for beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 age bracket was inaugurated here on Thursday by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The vaccination exercise began at the Netaji Apparel Park here which has a 12,000 strong workforce and all eligible employees would be administered the jabs, an official release said adding Stalin gave away certificates to beneficiaries.

People in the 18-plus age range were the backbone of economy and in the first phase of vaccination for this group, Stalin has ordered vaccinating high-risk category people and industrial workers, the government said.

Also read: Vaccine patent waiver will not be enough: WTO chief

All efforts were being made to procure as much as 3.5 crore vaccine doses through global bids and 1.5 crore under a system of allocation to states by the Centre for vaccination of those under 45 years of age.

The union government had said that vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group should be implemented by the state governments. Stalin, in a tweet, said vaccination is a big weapon that would win over the pandemic.

The government has quickened action to ensure that all the people in Tamil Nadu received the vaccine and that is the goal, he added.

Ministers including Ma Subramanian (Medical and Family Welfare), S Muthusamy (Housing), MPs, MLAs, Tirupur District Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan were present. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
M K Stalin

Related videos

What's Brewing

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies

ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'

ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'

Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?

Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

 