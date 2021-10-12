Tamil Nadu rural local body elections: DMK heading for a huge win

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was on Tuesday heading for a sweep in the elections to rural local bodies in nine districts, five months after the party-led alliance stormed to power after a gap of 10 years.

Though the majority of the results are yet to be declared, the trends indicated that the DMK and its alliance partners were poised for a big win, while the principal opposition, AIADMK, was staring at a humiliating defeat.

Tamil television channels reported that leads were available for 97 of the 140 district councillor posts of which DMK-led alliance was ahead in 90 seats leaving just 6 for the AIADMK and one for its now estranged alliance partner PMK.

The channels also reported that leads were available for 429 of the 1,381 union councillor posts. Of this, the DMK alliance was leading in 339, leaving the AIADMK way behind with just 50 seats. PMK was leading in 10 seats, AMMK (2), and others (27).

Sources in the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) told DH that the results are expected to be out only by Wednesday evening. The leads are a major setback for the opposition AIADMK which has been accusing the DMK government of not fulfilling the promises made during the 2021 assembly elections. AIADMK’s alliance partner BJP and PMK, which contested alone, did not make any headway in the elections.

DMK was upbeat with the performance of the party and its alliance partners in the nine districts as leaders credited the “big win” to the achievements of the M K Stalin-led DMK government in the state. While established political parties bit the dust, fans of actor Vijay who contested as independent candidates bagged over 50 posts in the elections.

Elections to rural local bodies were held on October 6 and October 9 in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruppattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi.

