Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000; focus now on aggressive testing

Tamil Nadu reported another massive spike in the number of positive COVID-19 patients with swab samples of 106 persons rendering positive on Sunday alone even as the state changed its gears by announcing that its focus now is on “aggressive testing”.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

In a major concern for the state, eight doctors and five nurses have so far been tested positive for coronavirus even as Tamil Nadu government says it has enough number of personal protective equipment (PPE) meant for healthcare professionals. This includes the healthcare professionals in both government and private hospitals.

The state’s tally now stands at 1,075 next only to Maharashtra including 11 deaths – a 45-year-old woman passed away on Saturday night, but the news was made public on Sunday – and 50 discharges. The number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu has witnessed an exponential increase in the past 13 days – the state had just 67 positive patients on March 30 but climbed to 1,075 on April 12.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Majority of the cases are related to a “single source event”, which is an oblique reference to a religious congregation in Delhi held last month. The health bulletin released every evening had no mention of “single source event” and details about it on Sunday.

As the number of positive cases increase every passing day, the state’s strategy in handling the pandemic has undergone a major change with Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh saying that the focus is now on “aggressive testing.”

“Our focus is now on aggressive testing. We want to test more people and we request people who have symptoms of COVID-19 to report to hospitals. We have enough RT-PCR test kits. As of today, we have 24,000 test kits and we will be getting another 90,000 kits very soon. We are testing primary and secondary contacts,” the Health Secretary told the daily press briefing.

She also said the rapid test kits, whose arrival is being delayed, is just a screening test while RT-PCR tests are more accurate, while assuring the people that the state has adequate number of kits to test a greater number of people.

The Health Secretary also appealed patients to be strong, in response to a question on alleged misbehaviour by some patients with hospital staff. “We can easily face this disease. We do have nurses and staff equipped to talk to the patients during this difficult time,” Beela Rajesh said.

The bureaucrat also said the government has decided to bear the cost of COVID-19 tests done at private hospitals in the state. As on Sunday, the state has 23 testing centres – 14 in government hospitals and the remaining nine in private sector.

The state currently 58,189 passengers under home quarantine for 28 days and 162 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 1,890 are under hospital isolation.

“Till now 10,655 samples have been taken from the passengers. 1,075 persons are tested positive till date and testing of 1,207 samples are under process,” an update from the Health Department said.