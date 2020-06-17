Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally crosses 50,000; registers biggest single-day spike

In the biggest single-day spike so far, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 2,174 positive coronavirus patients pushing the tally beyond the 50,000-mark even as the testing numbers were ramped up significantly.

The biggest worry for the state is that the virus is spreading quickly across the state with 898 people out of the 2,174 belonging to districts other than Chennai, while Chennai registered 1,276 cases on Wednesday. The state’s tally now stands at 50,193.

The spread of the virus in southern districts was noticed on Wednesday with Thoothukudi reporting 50 cases and Madurai 27 cases. The spike in these districts is due to an exodus of people from Chennai.

The government has been maintaining that the spread of the virus has been brought under control in other parts of the state while admitting that the situation in Chennai was challenging.

District administrations are having tough times locating people who came from Chennai and sending them for testing.

B J Damodaran, an under-secretary level officer working in the Chief Minister’s Office and Balamurali, a police inspector in Chennai, succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled their deaths and promised job offers for family members (one each) of the deceased.

The biggest single-day surge came as the testing numbers were increased significantly. As many as 25,463 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,73,707, the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction Rs 3,000 crore to enhance available medical equipment and release the second tranche of funds under the National Health Mission.

“Tamil Nadu may be allocated 9,000 crore rupees special grant for combating Covid and its after-effects on the state’s economy and GST compensation for March may be released now,” the CM told the PM.