Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally crosses 8,000; Chennai has over 4,000 cases

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported the biggest spike in COVID-19 numbers in a single day with swab samples of 798 people rendering positive for Coronavirus, pushing the tally to 8,000. The number of positive cases in state capital Chennai went beyond the 4,000-mark with 538 of the 798 belonging to the city.

The state has 8,002 positive cases, including 53 deaths and 2,051 recoveries. Six people – four from Chennai and one each from Cuddalore and Kanyakumari – died on Monday, in a cause of concern for the state as the number of deaths increase. Chennai has 4,371 cases.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a massive spike in numbers for the past few weeks as the government adopted a “targeted testing” method as the Koyamedu cluster grows every passing day.

“Till now 2,54,899 samples have been taken and sent for testing 2,45,562 samples were tested negative. Testing of 1,335 samples is under process. 10,947 samples are repeat samples. 2,051 COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged following treatment till today. Hence, 5,895 active cases are under treatment as on today,” an update from the Health Department said.

As of Saturday, the Koyambedu cluster alone accounted for 1,867 cases, while the Health Department did not give updated numbers on Sunday and Monday.