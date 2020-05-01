Tamil Nadu: Seasoned IAS officer to coordinate coronavirus efforts in Chennai

Seasoned bureaucrat J Radhakrishnan, considered a disaster mitigation expert for his splendid relief work after the 2004 Tsunami, was on Friday appointed as Special Nodal Officer for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to coordinate coronavirus efforts.

The move came as the number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai crossed the 1,000 marks with 176 tested positive for coronavirus on Friday alone with the city emerging as the biggest hotspot in Tamil Nadu. A government notification said Radhakrishnan will be the Special Nodal Officer for GCC to coordinate the COVID-19 efforts.

Radhakrishnan, currently the Revenue Commissioner, will be supported by five IPS officers who will be in charge of four zones and the suburb. Sources said Radhakrishnan’s experience as the Commissioner of Chennai Corporation and Health Secretary will help him handle the crisis much effectively.

Radhakrishnan's relief efforts during the 2004 Tsunami as Nagapattinam district collector is still remembered by many.

“Also, he has hands-on experience handling several disasters that will help him in managing the crisis. He will coordinate all the efforts of the GCC and will be the overall in-charge for the efforts in Chennai city,” a source said.