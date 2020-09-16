Tamil Nadu seeks enhancement of punishment for crimes against women

Tamil Nadu Government will request the Centre to bring amendments to the Indian Penal Code to increase the punishment for offences against women and children, including demanding dowry and stalking, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Assembly, Palaniswami said the move to seek stringent punishment for the aforesaid crimes is aimed at ensuring better safety and security for women and children.

He said that the state government will propose enhancing the minimum punishment for dowry deaths from the present seven years to ten years the minimum punishment for disrobing from the current three to five and the maximum from seven to ten years.

“Similarly, stalking (IPC 354-D), on a second or subsequent conviction would see a maximum of seven years imprisonment from the present five,” Palaniswami said.