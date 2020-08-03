Tamil Nadu sees record 109 single-day Covid-19 deaths; recoveries cross 2 lakh

Maintaining its robust recovery of Covid-19 patients, Tamil Nadu on Monday saw the cumulative discharges crossing the two lakh milestone while the daily deaths breached the 100 mark for the first time.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The state recorded 5,609 fresh cases, taking the overall infection count to 2,63,222, a health department bulletin said. As many as 109 people succumbed to the coronavirus as the death toll mounted to 4,241, it said.

On the positive side, a total of 5,800 people were discharged, eclipsing the new cases on Monday and taking the total recoveries to 2,02,283.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 56,698, the bulletin said. Tamil Nadu is the second state to cross the two lakh mark in recoveries after Maharashtra, though the latter's case tally is much more at 4,41,228.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Chennai registered 1,021 new cases, taking its tally to 1,02,985. The bulletin said as many as 58,211 samples were tested on Monday while the overall specimens examined stood at 28.37 lakh so far.