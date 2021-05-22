Tamil Nadu setting up special Covid-19 vaccination camps for differently-abled

Tamil Nadu is adopting a three-pronged strategy to ensure that the differently-abled in the state get vaccinated for Covid-19 in a seamless way with the state opening up vaccination for all eligible age groups.

The first priority is to set up differently-abled at vaccination centres, special camps in neighbourhood areas for those with special needs, and vaccinating those who cannot step out at their homes. Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a special camp in T T K Road in Chennai on Saturday where 22 differently-abled persons got their jabs.

For those who cannot travel to the regular vaccination centres, the government has announced mobile numbers – including a video call service – for them to get registered so that a camp can be arranged near their place of residence. The numbers are 1800 4250 111 and 97007 99993.

“We have divided the differently-abled into three categories. Those who can make it to the centres on their own, people who cannot travel long distances, and others who cannot move. For those who can reach centres, they will be given jabs on priority as they do not have to stand in the queue,” Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), told DH.

Read | As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, Tamil Nadu goes for complete lockdown from Monday

“Special camps will be organised for others in their vicinity. And for those who cannot move out of their homes, vaccination will be provided at their residence. Health care workers have been asked to visit the differently-abled and assess the situation. We are particular that this section of the population should not suffer in any way,” Bedi added.

The job of identifying differently-abled persons who need assistance will be executed by the department concerned which is directly under the control of the Chief Minister, officials said.

Dr P Simmachandran of the Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust, Chennai (TNDFCT) welcomed the move to organise special camps for differently-abled, saying such a move will be helpful to those in need, especially during the lockdown.

“The special camps are really welcome. Since public transport and auto rickshaws are off roads, getting the differently-abled vaccinated in their vicinity or at their homes is a very good idea. This will not just give them protection from Covid-19 but also reduce their stress,” he said, demanding that the government provide special assistance to the differently-abled in view of the lockdown.