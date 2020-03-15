Tamil Nadu shuts theatres, malls, primary schools in 17 districts

Announcing a slew of measures like shutting down of malls and theatres in border taluks in 17 districts and holiday for students from KG to 5th standard to avoid spread of coronavirus, Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appealed to people to avoid travelling to neighbouring states, where several people have tested positive for the virus.

In a six-page statement issued here, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that there is no positive case of Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu for now – the lone patient who tested positive last week has not just recovered but his samples were rendered negative in further diagnosis – and listed measures taken by his administration to prevent its spread.

The state has tested 78 samples so far, excluding the aforesaid patient, and all results are negative, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar had said on Saturday night, asking people to trust the “robust” health care system in the state.

Palaniswami, in his statement, announced closure of malls and theatres in taluks that border neighbouring states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala in 17 districts – Theni, Kanniyakumari, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Erode, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar – will be closed till March 31.

“All kindergarten classes and classes from 1st standard to 5th standard will be closed across the state till March 31,” the Chief Minister said in the statement. Except Tamil Nadu, all its neighbouring states have reported positive cases of coronavirus – Kerala has the maximum of 19 patients, Karnataka (6) and Andhra Pradesh (1).

The state government has also sanctioned Rs 60 crore for taking measures to prevent coronavirus, while asking managements of temples across the state to screen devotees and create awareness on the disease.

“People should avoid travelling to neighbouring states and crowded places within the state for the next 15 days. They also ensure that children and elderly do not travel to places that are crowded,” Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister said screening of passengers at airports have been strengthened in all four major airports in the states and that steps are being taken to set up quarantine centres near the installations to prevent further spread of the virus.

He also asked parents to ensure that their kids do not play in groups and monitor them, besides asking them to wash their hands once they return to their homes.