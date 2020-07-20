Tamil Nadu signs MoUs with 8 companies worth Rs 10,399 crore

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with eight companies to set up their manufacturing units in the state bringing an investment of Rs 10,399 crore.

The new investments which have been promised even as the state battles the coronavirus pandemic with over 1.7 lakh cases, promises to generate employment opportunities for over 13,500 people. The units would come up in Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode and Villupuram districts.

Vikram Solar, Yotta Infrastructure, ELGi Equipments and CGD Satharai Private Limited are some of the companies that signed MoUs with the Tamil Nadu government. This is the second time MoUs are being signed by the state government attracting investments during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The investments have come at a time the Tamil Nadu government is working hard to woo companies that plan to move its facilities out of China and shift to India to come and invest in the state.

The government has already constituted a Special Task Force headed by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam to attract new investments from companies that are likely to exit from “certain countries” and relocate their manufacturing bases in countries like India to “diversify” their supply chain.

The 13-member Special Task Force includes top bureaucrats, nominees from trade organisations of some of the aforementioned countries and representatives from top companies from these countries who have already set shops in the state.