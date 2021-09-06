Tamil Nadu tables a bill on ‘Right to Sit’ for those working in establishments

Employees working in shops and establishments in Tamil Nadu, especially those in textile and jewellery showrooms, have a reason to cheer. The state government on Monday tabled a Bill in the assembly that makes it mandatory for establishments to provide seating facilities to all employees.

Once the Bill is passed in the Assembly and signed into Act by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Tamil Nadu will probably be the second state after Kerala to legalise ‘Right to Sit’.

The bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 was tabled in the Assembly on Monday by Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan.

Thousands of employees in textile and jewellery showrooms stand for long hours as they cater to customers. The lack of seating arrangements for them has been a major issue that has been highlighted every now and then.

The Bill noted that persons employed in shops and establishments in the State are made to stand throughout their duty time resulting in varied health issues.

“Considering the plight of the employees who are on their toes throughout their duty time, it is felt necessary to provide seating facility to all the employees of the shops and establishments,” the Bill said, adding that the issue was placed before the State Labour Advisory Board meeting on September 4, 2019, which was approved.

The Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2021 envisages providing “suitable seating arrangements” for all employees so that they make take advantage of any opportunity to sit in the course of their work and thereby avoid ‘on their toes’ situation throughout the working hours.

The tabling of the Bill in the Assembly received appreciation from several quarters on social media with activists welcoming the move. Vasanta Balan, whose movie Angadi Theru chronicled the struggles of those working in such establishments, welcomed the Bill. “I thank the Tamil Nadu government. The dreams of my movie Angadi Theru is getting fulfilled slowly,” he wrote on his Facebook page.