Tamil Nadu tests over 25,000 samples in a day, case count tops 2,000

In a first, Tamil Nadu tested as many as 25,463 samples in a single day while 2,174 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest increase in a 24-hour period, propelling the tally to over 50,000. With the addition of the fresh cases, the infection count reached 50,193. The toll touched 576 with the death of 48 people, while 842 people were discharged from various hospitals and cumulatively, 27,624 people have recovered from the illness.

"For the first time the sample testing for COVID-19 crossed 25,000," a health department bulletin said, adding in total, 25,463 samples were tested today.

Till date, 7,73,707 samples have been tested.

The active cases stood at 21,990.